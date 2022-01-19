Establishment of Bone-marrow facility: PHC directs Secretary to appear

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Arshad Ali directed Federal Secretary Finance to appear before court in case regarding provision fund for establishment Bone-marrow transplant unit, on Wednesday.

The divisional bench was hearing petition of minor patient who is fighting with fatal disease like Thalassemia but its treatment is available aboard while writ was filed by patient Muhammad Ali parent to obtain financial grant from government.

During hearing Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah, Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal legal advisor Syed Zahoor along with other officials appeared before court.

The counsel for petitioner informed court that patient Muhammad Ali is eight year old and victim of fatal disease whose treatment is possible aboard but the parent did not support the charges, so seeking for financial grant.

Special Secretary Health informed PHC that government has contacted Gombat Hospital Sakkur Sindh where facilities of bone-marrow and liver transplants are available if the treatment of the patient is possible then government’s shall cooperate with the petitioner.

The legal advisor Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal informed court that the Bait-ul-Mal shall provide Rs,1 Million to patient for the treatment.

Meanwhile, honorable court was informed regarding establishment of Liver Transplant Unit at Khyber Medical University on this Chief Justice directed to include Bone-marrow in the project.

Peshawar High Court declare the project of more importance in health while directed Finance secretary to appear before court to ensure provision of fund for the project.

The two-member bench has appointed Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil and directed him to hold contact with Gombat Hospital and cooperate the parents of Muhammad Ali.