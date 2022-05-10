Estonia and Finland sign agreement on security of gas supplies

HELSINKI (RIA Novosti): Estonia and Finland have signed an agreement on the security of gas supplies, according to which the countries should help each other in the event of interruptions in the supply of natural gas, said Minister of Economy and Infrastruc-ture of Estonia Taavi Aas.

According to him, in the changed situation with European security, it makes sense for neighboring countries to cooperate even more closely to ensure the security of gas supplies.

“In addition to the project to build a liquefied natural gas terminal, we have now agreed with Finland that we are also available to each other in an emergency and will help supply gas to consumers in another country if necessary and possible,” Aas told the state portal. broadcasting ERR.

The signed agreement defines the conditions under which neighbors can request and provide assistance in the event of interruptions in gas supplies. Assistance may be requested if gas supplies are insufficient to meet the demand of residential consumers and district heating regions of critical importance, the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Communications said.

At the end of April, the Ministers of Economy of Estonia and Finland signed a memorandum of cooperation on the lease of a floating LNG terminal. The joint project is planned to be implemented no later than this year. Countries will allocate terminal costs according to how much gas each uses.

