Estonia to help Afghanistan combat cyber crime

KABUL (Pajhwok): Estonian defense minister Jüri Luik, who called on President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday in Kabul, voiced his country’s support for the Afghanistan peace process and promised to help Kabul deal with the issue of cyber crime.

A statement from the Presidential Palace issued to Pajhwok Afghan News said President Ghani and Defense Minister of Estonia, Jüri Luik, met this afternoon at the Presidential Palace.

President Ghani praised Estonia’s role as part of the NATO Result Mission in Afghanistan and said his government was interested in benefitting from Estonia’s experience in cyber security.

Jüri Luik assured his country was ready to support Afghanistan peace process and promised to assist the war-hit country in combating cyber crime.

