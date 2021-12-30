Estonia will supply Ukraine with Javelin missiles and howitzers

TALLINN (TASS): The Estonian Defense Ministry intends to provide Ukraine with weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122 mm howitzers. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Defense Peeter Kuymet.

“We are currently considering the possibility of providing [Ukraine] with Javelin missiles for anti-tank missile systems, as well as 122 mm howitzers and ammunition for them,” he told ERR .

“In principle, Estonia has made a decision at the level of its Ministry of Defense that we want to support Ukraine with weapons and ammunition in the current difficult security situation,” Kuymet added.

He added that the transfer of these weapons to Ukraine is possible only with the consent of the seller. In the case of Javelin, Estonia will need the consent of the United States, in the case of howitzers – from Germany and Finland, he explained.

On December 21, Lithu-anian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas, following a meeting with the heads of Latvian defense departments Artis Pabriks and Kalle Laanet, said that the Baltic countries are ready to provide Ukraine with various assistance, including military.

Ukraine does not see the threat of aggression from Russia: Ukraine at the moment does not see a great danger and a large concentration of military personnel near its borders, and also does not observe threats of “aggression” from Russia. Oleksiy Dan-ilov, Secretary of the Nati-onal Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this at a briefing on Thursday.

“Today we do not see a great danger at the borders,” he noted, adding that there is also no large accumulation of foreign military personnel.

According to him, the situation on the border with Russia does not cause concern either. “Today we do not see any threats to open aggression from the Rus-sian Federation,” he assur-ed. There are no grounds for declaring a state of emergency in Ukraine, Danilov added, yet.

“There may be risks, but today we do not see such situations. Therefore, there is no need to introduce [a state of emergency] and frighten the society. The situation is controlled, we understand what is happening,” he said. The Secretary of the Security Council assured that if there are circumstances for declaring a state of emergency, the authorities will inform the population about it.