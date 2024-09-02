Ethiopian Airlines says flights to Eritrea capital suspended

ADDIS ABABA (AFP) : Ethiopian Airlines said Monday that it was suspending its flights to and from Eritrea’s capital Asmara from September 3, citing “difficult operating conditions.”

Air links between Ethiopia and Eritrea had resumed in July 2018 after a 20-year interruption because of longstanding conflicts between the two Horn of Africa countries.

However, in July Ethiopian Airlines said in a post on X that Eritrea had suspended its flights to the country from September 30, without providing a reason.

Late Monday Africa’s largest airline said on X that it “regrets to inform its valued customers traveling to/from Asmara that it has suspended its flights to Asmara effective September 3.”

It said the suspension was “due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control,” without giving further details.

Indirect flights to Asmara from Ethiopia beyond September 3 were still available on Ethiopian Airlines official website.

The Eritrean government, which is diplomatically isolated and does not allow any independent media, has not publicly commented on the July decision.