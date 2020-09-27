Ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir

In his virtual address to 75th Session of the United General Assembly held in New York, Prime Minister Imran Khan sensitised the collective conscience of international community on the impending genocide of Kashmiri Muslims; Indian government policy of changing the demography of occupied Kashmir by reducing Muslim population of the valley from majority to minority, and aggressive designs of BJP government against Pakistan. The Prime Minister warned, “I want to make it clear that any attempt by the fascist totalitarian RSS led Indian government to aggress against Pakistan will be met by a nation that will fight for its freedom to the end.”

The BJP government of Prime Minister Narendara Modi had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and article 35 A of the Indian Constitution on August 5 2019.The state of Kashmir was divided into union territories of Kashmir and Ladakh to directly administer it from New Delhi. Since then the Kashmiri Muslims are living under siege; their youth is being picked up from homes, tortured and blinded by pellet guns. Increasing incidents of extrajudicial killings by the Indian forces are now being reported from occupied Kashmir.

In a Save Our Soul (SOS) like tweet last year, Hurriate Conference leader Syed Ali Geelani had jolted the collective conscience of rulers of 50 plus members of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) against the policy of “Ethnic Cleansing” by the BJP government in the Indian held state of Jammu and Kashmir. He had painfully said that if all Kashmiris die because of the mass genocidal policy of the incumbent government in New Delhi and Muslims all over the world keep quiet then they will be answerable to Allah, the Magnificent on the day of resurrection. He had forewarned about the launching of the biggest genocide of Kashmiris, which according to him, would have no parallel in the history of mankind.

In his address to the virtual meeting of Contact Group of Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi had urged that member countries of the organisation to step up efforts for achieving lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute. The Foreign Minister had emphasised for a proactive diplomacy by OIC to persuade India to restore the pre-August 5 special constitutional status of Indian held Kashmir, stop the atrocities being perpetrated on Kashmiri Muslims and implement the relevant UNSC resolutions for holding UN sponsored plebiscite. He had also asked the group to lend support for actively raising the core issue of Kashmir at international forums.

Again on August 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi, in an unusually harsh tone told the Saudi Arabia led OIC to stop dilly dallying on the convening of meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). He cautioned that if OIC fails to summon CFM meeting then Pakistan would go for a session outside OIC.

After the annulment of special constitutional Status of occupied Kashmir, the Indian government issued Gazette Notification, titled, “Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decenttralisation and Recruitment Act) ,which defines a domiciled person as the one who has either resided for a period of 15 years in Kashmir, or passed Matric examination there. Under this rule domicile certificates are being issued to Hindus from other parts of India for their settlement in Kashmir on the lines of Jews settlements in the areas under the administration Palestinian Authority government. The new domicile law is aimed to change the demography in Kashmir valley under extremist Hindu philosophy of “Hindutva.”

Prior to this new anti-Kashmiri Muslims regulation, Article 35-A of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir defined that a person can get domicile and bonafide resident certificate, if he or she is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner in the union territory. The new domicile law had been vehemently criticised by native Kashmiri Muslims. There is dire need of follow up diplomacy in a sustained manner after the Prime Minister’s speech. It is now for the Foreign Office and our diplomats posted in the UN and High Commissions in world power and other important countries to embark upon proactive Kashmir career diplomacy, effectively buttressed by public diplomacy.