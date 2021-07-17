Etihad Airlines extends flight suspension from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh till July 31

F.P. Report

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airlines has extended its flight suspension from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh till July 31, it emerged Friday.

According to Gulf media, the UAE national carrier has informed its users on social media about the extension in flight suspension by the authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the moment, the suspension to travel from Pakistan is till 31st of July and may be extended,” Etihad told a social media user from Pakistan asking about the cancellation of his Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Toronto flight which was scheduled on July 28.

“A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date,” Khaleej Times reported.

“The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure,” the airline said.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.