“Etisalat Children’s Book Award” crowns the winners

The Etisalat Book Award for Children, organized by the UAE Board on Books for Young People and sponsored by Etisalat, culminated in 6 books in its 12th session, out of 221 entries from 22 Arab and foreign countries, with a prize of one million two hundred thousand dirhams, distributed to a group of Arab writers, illustrators and publishers. Distributed in its six categories, and its specialized program in creating children’s literature.

This came during a ceremony organized by the Council (remotely) in which it revealed the winners and valued the efforts they made to present creative projects that serve the reality and future of Arab children and adolescents, as 174 writers, 158 illustrators and 93 publishers competed for this year’s award session. Countries of the world.

The Book of the Year award for the child won the book (Layali Shahrazizi: a story within a tale within a story), written by Hadeel Ghonim, and drawings by Sahar Abdullah, from Egypt. The “Best Silent Book” category is the book “The Apple”, drawings by Abdullah’s sympathy, and the idea of ​​Asma Amara from Iraq.

Eagerness

In a speech during the ceremony, Abdulaziz Tarim, Advisor to the CEO and General Manager of a telecommunications company in the Northern Emirates, said: “Our sponsorship of this award is the most important in its Arab and international field, translates our keenness to support all initiatives that influence and positive change in society, and leave an imprint in the present and future Generations.

In our support for the award, we look forward to stimulating and nurturing energies so that creative people can continue their projects in book, writing, drawing, design, etc., in addition to that, the award expresses our vision towards achieving the desired development in the country at various levels.

Talents

In turn, Marwa Al-Aqroubi, Chairman of the Emirates Board on Books for Young People, affirmed that the circumstances imposed by the spread of the new Corona virus have put everyone before an important truth that everything can change, but what is constant in light of all these changes is the need for knowledge and creativity, noting that the award today is renewed by honoring Creative talents, owners of ambitious projects, capable of building generations with a taste for literature and art who are capable of creating their future with awareness and beauty.

