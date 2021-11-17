ETPB or A Larcenist Warden

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act on a report of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) regarding alleged irregularities in property units of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Presently, a division bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued the order during hearing of the sumo moto case regarding the demolition of Karak Hindu Temple. According to reports, the Court further instructed the DG FIA to submit a report on alleged misappropriation in 7143 property units of ETPB within one month, while giving a two months period to the AGP to complete the audit report regarding the properties of ETPB in the given time. The court ordered the Chairman of the board to cooperate with the AGP in this regard. During the hearing, the lawyer of ETPB asserted that the board has 48 thousand properties and it had submitted the details on directives of the court.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was constituted in 1975 by the government of Pakistan for the purpose of protection, maintenance, and better administration of the evacuee properties, which were left behind by the Sikh and Hindu migrants during 1947 and 1948. According to reports, there were thousands of Sikh and Hindu Religious worship places, health and educational institutions and other historical places including forts, Shrines, and palaces of former rulers of Hindustan. Reports suggest that more than 48 thousand properties were found on the government record across the Country. However, ETPB remained unsuccessful in protecting these valuable historic national assets from theft and illegal land grabbers besides erosion through environmental changes and corruption of its employees. Over the years, the ETPB became a highly lucrative institution for civilian bureaucrats because of its lax control regime and supervision along with huge room for financial misappropriation. Due to corruption of ETPB’s employees’ countless precious pieces of ancient art had been smuggled abroad from the Pakistani Museum and other historical cultural sites during the past. Whereas several ETPB’s properties were sold out /grabbed away by the land mafia due to negligence/confederacy of ETPB’s officials.

In fact, the ETPB and evacuee properties are being governed under the Evacuee trust properties (Management and Disposal) Act- 1975. Later, an Evacuee Task Force was created in 2018 to review the laws and remove deficiencies in order to bring transparency and accountability in the affairs of ETPB, however the task force could not bring any change in the situation. The evacuee properties are national assets and ETPB authorities should feel their responsibility in true spirit, whereas the government must bring fundamental changes in the ETPB to make it more responsive and accountable.