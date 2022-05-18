EU Advisory Mission returns to Ukraine

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The EU Ad-visory Mission Ukraine (E-UAM) is returning today to Kyiv, after it was forced to evacuate on 24 February b-ecause of Russia’s invasion.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: “I am glad to announce the redeployment of the European Union Advisory Mission back to Ukraine. In addition to its other tasks, the mission will now support the critical work of the Ukrainian General Prosecutor to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of any international crimes committed in the context of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine. Those responsible for atrocities and war crimes, and their accomplices, will be held to account in accordance with international law.”

A core team of 15 EUAM staff is being redeployed to continue contacts with Ukrainian authorities more directly, and support them notably in the investigation and prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Mission plans to gr-adually increase its international presence in Ukraine throughout the summer, in line with the developing security situation in the country. Currently, the Mis-sion’s temporary headquarters are located in Rszezow in southern Poland.

In the context of the ongoing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Mission has developed new work strands in support of Ukrainian authorities, in addition to its advisory act-ivities under the original m-andate. This includes deploying teams to the Uk-rainian side of border crossing points with Poland, Slovakia, and Romania to facilitate to flow of people and goods across the border. It also includes supporting Ukrainian authorities, in particular to the Prosecutor General and Law Enforcement Agenci-es, with investigating and prosecuting international crimes. The Mission is also donating emergency equipment to help its partners.

Meeting of European Council with Western Balkans leaders: The six leaders of the Western Bal-kans will be invited to meet with the members of the European Council ahead of the June European Council.

This EU-Western Balkans leaders’ meeting will take place on Thursday 23 June 2022 in the morning in Brussels in the premises of the European Council.

Related