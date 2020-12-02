EU all set to adopt its own version of “US Magnitsky Act”

F.P Report

BRUSSELS: News agencies have revealed that EU countries have braced up to adopt a sanction act that will be similar to the US Magnitsky act.

The diplomatic sources say that, the EU countries have negotiated sanctions regime, similar to the US Magnitsky act, which will enable the EU to impose sanctions against those the Union deems responsible for violation of human rights in any country of the world, a diplomatic source in one of the delegations to the European Council informed the news agencies.

According to the official sources, “The general decision to introduce the sanctions regime for serious violations and abuses in the human rights field has been made. The EU Ambassadors will adopt a formal decision without discussion today.”

In addition to this, according to the diplomat once the envoys approve the sanctions regime, it will be officially endorsed by the European Council. “We expect this decision to be adopted by the European Council at the nearest ministerial meetings,” the source revealed.

News agencies have revealed that the development of the European version of the Magnitsky Act was announced by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in September.

In 2012, the Magnitsky Act was adopted by the US Congress and signed by then-president Barack Obama.

The law permits imposition of “unilateral sanctions against Russian officials”, that are involved, in violations of human rights in Russia as per the U.S officials. In December 2016, the US Senate extended the Magnitsky Act to other countries besides Russia.

Afterward, similar to “Magnitsky acts” were adopted in Canada, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as several other countries.