EU and Polish adjudicators

European Union is gradually transforming from a community of equal and sovereign states into a center for decision-making without relying on democratic mechanisms. These thoughts were shared by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki in a letter addressed to the heads of states and governments of the European Union during recent days. The Polish Prime Minister wrote this letter due to a recent decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland, which stated the discrepancy between the rule on the dominance of EU’s law over the provisions of the constitution of the republic. Morawiecki also sent this message to his Counterparts within the EU because currently Poland is heading toward Polexit while repeating the UK’s discourse as Polish people want to abandon the European Union in coming days. The Polish Prime Minister stated that although Poland remains a loyal member of the European Union, but at the same time, there were growing concerns regarding an extremely dangerous phenomenon that threatens the future of the European union. According to Morawiecki, the EU has gradually transformed into an organization that will cease to be an alliance of free, equal and sovereign states and became a single, centrally controlled organism, governed by institutions. The Polish leader termed this practice unacceptable and dangerous for the continuation of the existence of the EU, as it weakens all its members.

In fact, the sane voices and concerns against EU centralized hierarchy is not a new phenomenon, because the 30 members coalition has been criticized by its member states due to variation /contradiction in opinion and interests with the organization during the past. However, Great Britain has parted its way from the Brussels based organizations through Brexit in the recent past. While Poland is considering Polexit in the near future. Apparently, the EU has restricted the freedom of its member states in several arenas including foreign policy, foreign trade and investment, internal laws and affairs etc. in reward of visa free travel among the member states. EU member states must know that in a horde like the EU the importance of individual state diminished and only Deputies can nourish their interests at the price of the whole consortium. Ostensibly, Morawiecki has rightly rang the bell and the EU must correct its discourse before it gets too late.