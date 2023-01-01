EU announces €7.6m in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The European Union has announced € 7.6 million to address the profoundly concerning levels of food insecurity affecting vulnerable communities through support to farmers and their needs, the improvement of food production, and the restoration of unirrigated land to six provinces of the country.

To address food insecurity among vulnerable communities, the EU financial contribution of € 7.6 million will allow Afghanaid and its partners to provide a comprehensive support programme to secure the necessities of rural Afghans, provide income generation opportunities, and support communities to apply climate-smart agriculture techniques and restore agricultural land for food production.

The project will implement in six provinces of the country, including Badakhshan, Dykundi, Ghor, Jawzjan, Samangan and Takhar, a statement said.

Food insecurity is widespread in Afghanistan, and women, youth and households with disabled household members are particularly affected. 17.2 million Afghans experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in April 2023. The statement added that Afghanistan is also particularly vulnerable to climate change and ranks among the countries most affected by ecological threats, including droughts, floods, and increasing temperatures.

“We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people in local communities, such as families headed by women that cannot meet their basic needs. We welcome this partnership with Afghanaid, a long-standing actor engaged in Afghanistan,” Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires, said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Afghanaid, Charles Davy, said, “At a time when so many Afghans do not have enough to eat, more must be done to enable vulnerable households to grow more food and strengthen and diversify their incomes.”

He continued, “This is especially crucial for people with disabilities, disproportionately affected by the present crisis. Afghanaid is committed to making a real and sustainable change to the lives of the people it is supporting”.