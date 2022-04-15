TBILISI (TASS): The Georgian government on Friday published a questionnaire sent by the European Union, which will start a discussion on the start of negotiations on the republic’s accession to the EU. The document contains issues related to the constitutional system of the republic, the principle of separation of branches of power and the rule of law.

In a document published in English on the website of the Georgian government, the EU asks how balanced the executive, legislative and judicial powers are. The European Union is also interested in the work of the Constitutional Court, the principles for appointing judges and the level of its independence.

Separate sections are devoted to the principles of the work of the parliament, government and the judiciary as a whole. The republic’s authorities will also have to answer questions related to civil society and the openness of state institutions. The European Union also expects from Georgia a description of the anti-corruption policy pursued in the country. The EU is interested in how fundamental human rights are protected in the country: the right to life, the prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment, the principle of inviolability of private and family life, the right to found a family, freedom of speech, media, political parties, religion.

The government will also have to answer questions such as the right to education, the right to property, equality between men and women, children’s rights. The questionnaire also deals with the fight against xenophobia and racism, the protection of personal data. A separate chapter is devoted to economic issues. In particular, what are the macroeconomic stability of the country, the state of the financial sector, the business environment, and the influence of the state on the production market.

The EU handed over the questionnaire to Georgia on Monday. The document contains 369 questions. The Georgian authorities hope to send responses in May.

The Georgian opposition has repeatedly taken the initiative to publish a questionnaire so that the residents of the republic would be clear what answers the government plans to prepare. However, the authorities referred to the fact that the document had been handed over on a confidential basis. To this end, a group of eight members of the opposition deputies sent a letter to the European Commissioner for European Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Oliver Vargely, asking for permission to publish the questionnaire. On Friday, Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili said the authorities would publish the document soon.

The European Commission’s recommendation to the Council of the EU to launch negotiations on admission to the community is the first official step towards accession. The country must then agree with European negotiators on a set of conditions, or “negotiation chapters”, to be met. The negotiation process can take anywhere from a few years to an indefinitely long period. Finland went the fastest way – in three years, – the longest – Turkey, which launched negotiations on joining the EU in the fall of 2005, at present, the prospect of their completion is not visible.

Georgia has been a member of the Eastern Partnership program since 2009, aimed at developing regional cooperation with the former republics of the USSR. In 2014, the country signed an association agreement with the EU, an integral part of which is the provision on deep and comprehensive trade. In 2017, citizens of Georgia received the right to visit the countries of the Schengen zone without visas. During the 13 years of partnership, Georgia has also concluded agreements with the European Police Agency (Europol) and with the EU single justice agency, sending its representatives to these departments.

