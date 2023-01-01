EU calls on Israel to end ‘unilateral measures’

BRUSSELS (AFP) : EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel Tuesday to halt “unilateral measures” that could raise tensions further after renewed violence in Palestinian territories during his first meeting with Israel’s foreign minister.

Militants fired rockets from Gaza toward Israel Tuesday while Israeli tanks opened fire on the Palestinian enclave hours after the death in Israeli custody of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike.

Khader Adnan, 45, died nearly three months after being detained in the occupied West Bank over his ties to the Islamic Jihad militant group.

“Borrell reiterated the EU’s call for Israel to halt unilateral measures that could heighten the already high level of tension and jeopardize the very possibility of a future just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution,” the EU’s foreign service said after the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Brussels.

He condemned the recent attacks against Israelis and stressed the EU’s commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself, it added.

But he also warned “any response must be proportionate and in line with international law,” the service said in a statement.

“At the same time, he expressed concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Borrell told Cohen the EU wanted to deepen the relationship with Israel and said he hoped for another meeting between the EU-Israel Association Council this year.

He also urged the Israeli minister “to engage” on the EU’s work with Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States and other Arab countries to revive peace efforts.

There will be a meeting Wednesday of the ad hoc liaison committee to discuss ways to strengthen the Palestinian economy and institutions, the EU’s foreign service said.