EU Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan concludes mission, new appointee announced

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the conclusion of the mission of the European Union’s Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Ms. Raffaella Iodice.

According to a press release, Ms. Iodice held a farewell meeting with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ms. Iodice expressed her gratitude for the support and cooperation received from the Ministry throughout her two-year tenure. She announced the end of her mission and the appointment of Mrs. Vieranica Boskovic as the new European Union Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul.

The press release further noted that the EU Chargé d’Affaires emphasized the continued cooperation between Brussels and Afghanistan. Ms. Iodice mentioned her plans to travel to Doha to participate in a detailed meeting with embassies regarding Afghanistan, followed by a comprehensive meeting with European Union officials in Brussels.

In the third session in Doha, Iodice expressed appreciation for the Islamic Emirate’s participation and conveyed satisfaction with the progress made in Afghanistan’s economic sector.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country expressed appreciation for the European Union’s assistance in various fields and assured Iodice of continued cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.