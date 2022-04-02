EU-China Summit and the next

Chinese President Xi Jinping has addressed the EU-China summit held via videoconference on Friday and urged the European Union (EU), Russia, the United States, and NATO to resolve the problems that have accumulated over the years through dialogue and develop an effective mechanism for ensuring security in Europe. Xi noted that the cause of the crisis in Ukraine is unresolved regional security problems and the current situation has proved the need to reject the mentality of the Cold War era. President Xi Jinping noted that China maintains an independent position on the situation in Ukraine and will assess the situation on its own. President XI observed that China supports the efforts of the European Union for a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and will play a constructive role in this direction.

The bilateral trade and economic relations between China and the European Union grew rapidly after the agreement on trade and economic cooperation between China and the European Commission in 1985. Presently, China is the fourth largest trade partner of the European Union, however, China and EU relations have been affected due to political reasons and US-China rivalry in the last decade. According to reports, during the summit European leaders put greater emphasis on the Ukraine issue and urged China to use its position at UNSC for resolution of the problem while the Chinese side was more interested in bilateral trade relations besides the promotion of common interests of the two parties. China also urged the EU to adopt an independent trade and foreign policy toward China.

Regarding Ukraine, the Chinese leadership told the European leaders that China has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and expressed its resolve to support the European’s efforts for a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. In fact, China is supporting the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian issue at global forums including the UN and stressing the EU to accommodate Russia’s genuine concerns regarding European Security. Apparently, both the European Union and China are flanked by opposing powers so their affair cannot last for a longer time.