EU condemns Houthi breach of US Embassy in Yemen

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The European Union joins the United Nations Security Council in condemning the intrusion by fighters of Houthi movement Ansar Allah into the compound formerly used as the US Embassy in Sana’a, and the continued incarceration of Yemenis currently or formerly employed by the United States and United Nations there. We call on Ansar Allah to leave the compound, stop arrests and detentions and release all detained immediately.

The EU condemns the threats and harassment targeting current and former staff of diplomatic and international missions in the country.

The EU also joins the UN Security Council in recalling the principles of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. In particular, as regards the prohibition against the intrusion into diplomatic property, the inviolability of the premises of the mission and their immunity from search, requisition, attachment or execution.