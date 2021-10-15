EU condemns Russian decision to conduct census in Crimea

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The EU condemns the decision of the Russian Federation to conduct a population census in the illegally annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol from 15 October until 14 November, and the launching of yet another conscription campaign on 1 October.

These actions are an attempt to legitimise the illegal annexation of Crimea and further undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

The European Union calls on Russia to stop all violations of international law and international humanitarian law on the Crimean peninsula. The European Union will continue to work for a peaceful end of Russia’s illegal annexation of the peninsula, as reiterated at the first summit of the International Crimean Platform on 23 August. The European Union will continue and to enforce its non-recognition policy.