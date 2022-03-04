EU condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar Shia Mosque

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: At least 56 people are reported to have been killed and 190 injured in a terrorist attack against a Shia Mosque in Peshawar during Friday midday prayers.

According to the Statement by the Spokesperson of EU, this attack on civilians practising their faith is a heinous crime. The European Union mourns with the families of the victims and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery.

The EU continues to support Pakistan in its counter-terrorism efforts. We remain committed to countering terrorism in all its manifestations, be it in Pakistan or globally.

We call on the Pakistani authorities to hold those responsible for this attack accountable and to bring them to justice.