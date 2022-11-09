EU contributes €50 million to WFP for Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The European Union donated €50 Million in aid for the World Food Program in Afghanistan, the WFP said in a statement, adding that it would help (WFP) to reach Afghan communities with livelihoods and resilience support.

The WFP said that due to unprecedented economic hardship and environmental disasters like earthquakes and flooding, the Afghans are less prepared than ever to weather another harsh winter.

9 in 10 households cannot meet their food needs, with those headed by women particularly vulnerable, according to the latest WFP assessment.

“This is a time of urgent need for Afghanistan. The people are reeling from the effects of four decades of conflict, climate hazards, COVID-19 and the socioeconomic crisis that have deprived people of their jobs and livelihoods across the country in the past year,” Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’affaires to Afghanistan was quoted in the statement. “People who previously were able to put food on the table are now struggling and turning to humanitarian agencies to help steady them in this new reality. We are committed to helping the Afghan population, especially the most vulnerable. Our investment in WFP’s resilience programming is an investment that will have long-lasting, positive effects for local communities.”

Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP Afghanistan country director, said that the people of Afghanistan need support in building productive livelihoods more than ever.

“We are extraordinarily thankful to the European Union for this latest contribution. It allows WFP to continue our long-term livelihood and resilience work to help families be better prepared for and withstand environmental and man-made shocks. With skills training, young people and women, who are often the only breadwinners of their families, are empowered and have the means to support themselves and their families,” McGroarty said.

