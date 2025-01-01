EU could gradually ease Syria sanctions if ‘tangible progress’: Kallas

BRUSSELS (Agencies): The European Union could begin lifting sanctions on Syria if the war-torn country’s new rulers take steps to form an inclusive government that protects minorities, the bloc’s top diplomat said Friday.

“The EU could gradually ease sanctions provided there is tangible progress,” foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X, a day after a meeting with Western powers in Rome.

The United States and Europe are seeking to build bridges with Syria’s new leadership after the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

The 27-nation EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the government of al-Assad and broad swathes of Syria’s economy during its civil war.

The transitional government in Damascus has been lobbying to have sanctions lifted.

But the international community has been hesitant to roll back restrictions, with many countries waiting to see how the new authorities exercise their power before doing so.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham headed by Syria’s new de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, which dominates the current government, officially remains under EU sanctions.

Germany has already begun pushing the EU to ease sanctions after its foreign minister, along with her French counterpart, visited Damascus last week.

Berlin is pressing to facilitate financial transactions with the government services, ease restrictions on the transfer of private capital, and possibly also end sanctions on the energy and aviation sectors, diplomats say.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Brussels on January 27, with any changes requiring the backing of all member states.

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Friday became the latest top EU official to visit Syria, and is expected to announce an initial development aid package.

At the meeting in Rome Thursday the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy agreed on the need to encourage stability in Syria.