The head of the European Union, Ursula Von der Leyen has told the reporters that the European Union will develop its own proposals on European Security and will deal with the matter in 2022, so no one can impose solutions on the EU in this area. The EU Chief was addressing a press conference with French President Emannuel Macron in connection with the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Ursula said that the EU nations will deliberate on the proposed Security Alliance, its architecture and other specifications during six months of French Presidency. She urged NATO to play a key role in this dialogue. According to Ursula, the EU needs to work to build a Defense Alliance to prepare to face new challenges such as hybrid attacks etc.

The EU Chief expressed her concerns regarding collective Security of the EU member states and repeatedly mentioned imposition of solutions on the EU in Security affairs. In fact, EU nations had remained concerned regarding conduct of NATO and America’s Security guarantees under European Reassurance Initiative in multiple contexts such as dealing with Russian threat to its member nations and engagement with Russia as a European Union.

Being dependent on the USA, the EU couldn’t pursue a sovereign foreign policy and trade relations with other nations and was bound to look at the world through the US’s prism and curtail American doctrine globally. Presently, several EU nations fulfill their energy requirements from Russia and consider Russia an integral part of EU Security architecture whereas the United States is fairly against this theory and actively working to disrupt and defuse EU relations with Russia. The EU is vigorously working to set up an independent security mechanism of EU member states and the first document titled “EU Strategic Compass” will be adopted during March 2022. In fact, the emergence of the EU Defense Alliance would have a positive impact on the geopolitical environment of Europe and the rest of the world.