EU donates €15 million to Afghanistan for climate change aid

KABUL (TOLONews): The World Food Program (WFP) has announced that the European Union has provided €15 million in aid to Afghanistan to combat climate change and mitigate its effects.

Meanwhile, the head of the European Union Delegation to Afghanistan stated that the EU is committed to continuing such assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Eric Beaume, head of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan, said about this aid: “The European Union is particularly pleased to reinforce its partnership with the World Programme in Afghanistan in support to the people of this country. We have been doing so for some time together. We are looking at how we can best address the incidences of climate change in Afghanistan, looking at how we can reinforce resilience of communities, supporting both men and women.”

Harald Mannhart, deputy country director of the WFP Afghanistan, commented on the EU’s aid: ” The World Food Program (WPF) expresses deep gratitude to the European Union for its vital support in aiding Afghan families facing food insecurity. Through collaborative programs, immediate food assistance is provided to families, while efforts are also directed at fostering longer-term resilience and addressing the urgent challenges of climate change.”

Some residents of Uruzgan, displaced due to recent floods, report losing all their belongings and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. They claim they have yet to receive aid from any organization.

Siddiqullah, a resident of Uruzgan, told TOLOnews: “We have suffered losses. The flood swept away our lands, even homes and possessions of some people.”

Eid Mohammad, another resident, added: “The floods destroyed people’s properties, such as gardens and farmland. In Uruzgan, we have not received any help so far, and we call for assistance.”

The Ministry of Economy noted that Afghanistan has been severely impacted by climate change, particularly by floods and droughts, and requires international support. Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, stated: “In recent years, Afghanistan has suffered greatly from climate change, with droughts and floods being the two most significant factors.

Therefore, we need the support and assistance of the international community in this regard.” According to WFP, so far this solar year, more than 160,000 people have been affected by floods, with nearly 20,000 homes and thousands of hectares of agricultural land destroyed.