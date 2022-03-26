EU energy security plan

During the recent meeting with western leaders in Brussels, US President Joe Biden promised to provide the countries of the European Union with such volumes of gas that would allow them to abandon purchases of Russian fossil fuels well before 2030. President Biden told the reporters that the United States and Europe agreed on a joint action plan to achieve a common goal of a clean energy future. According to him, this initiative will focus on two key issues; first to help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas as soon as possible, and second to reduce gas demand in general. As said, the United States, together with international partners, will work to ensure the supply to EU countries of an additional 15 billion cubic meters of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) this year while the EU is taking steps to phase out Russian gas purchases well before 2030. The two sides also announced a joint Task Force to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels and strengthen European energy security as President Putin wages his war against Ukraine.

Western Europe is an energy-deficient region and remained dependent purely on Russian natural gas and oil to satisfy its energy needs during the past. The post-world war-II political rivalry between the United States and Russia, and the clash between communism and democracy had turned this trade matter into an effective weapon for the Russian Federation and a strategic weakness for the western nations. Presently, Europe fulfills its 40% energy needs through imports from Russia, consisting of about 150 billion cubic meters of gas shipment through pipelines while 14 to 18 billion cubic meters of gas is being transported as LNG. Although western nations were well aware of their energy insecurity because of EU-Russia’s inconsistent relations, they preferred to continue these arrangements because a vast and highly expensive gas pipeline infrastructure had been in place for the transportation of Russian natural gas across Europe decades ago. Currently, the eruption of the Russian-Ukraine conflict has put the European Union in hot water because Putin’s invasion of Ukraine not only endangered the territorial sovereignty of several EU Nations but also threatened the political and economic interests of the whole region. According to defense analysts, the United States is in an effort to kneel down Putin’s regime by preventing its access to finances that it generates through energy supply to Europe. Recently, the American officials have negotiated with Qatar and other energy suppliers for the provision of natural gas to Europe besides the provision of American natural gas to European allies, however, it will take time for Europe to completely abandon Russia’s energy sector. According to reports, the US and other international partners will supply Europe with 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually, while EU nations will also adopt austerity measures to reduce their energy requirements.

The recent US-EU agreement also calls for the European Union to diversify its energy resources including imports from America, Qatar, Algeria as well as the construction of wind and solar energy plants. The EU will abandon Russian fossil fuels in the next 10 years; however, numerous other buyers are ready to buy this vital substance from Russia. Hence, Biden’s aim to restrict Putin’s finances is unlikely to be realized through this strategy.