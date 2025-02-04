EU envoy and Tajik FM discuss Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): The European Union’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Monday met with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to discuss the current situation in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Tajik foreign ministry, “a constructive discussion took place regarding issues related to the situation in Afghanistan, as well as cooperation in addressing the current challenges and threats.

“Both sides also exchanged views on the current situation and the prospects for the development of relations between Tajikistan and the European Union in various sectors.”

Tajikistan, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has previously expressed concerns over security threats emanating from Afghanistan against member countries of the organization and called for coordination to counter these threats.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly assured Dushanbe that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to other countries, especially the Central Asian nations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has also met with Amna Baloch, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two sides discussed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the meeting emphasized the need for reforms in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the swift implementation of the organization’s trade agreement.