EU envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Dr Riina Kionka, Ambassador of European Union (EU) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, Tuesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The COAS congratulated the Ambassador for assuming her new appointment. Both the dignitaries hoped to further enhance bilateral engagement based on common interests. The visiting dignitary expressed her grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. She offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan’s Army efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas and pledged to play her role enhancing relations between Pakistan and EU. COAS thanked for the EU’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue/ rehabilitation of the victims.

