EU envoy meets COAS, discuss regional issues

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan humanitarian situation and bilateral diplomatic relations with EU were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.