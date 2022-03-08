EU hails schools, universities resumption

KABUL (Agencies): European Union’s special representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson has expressed hope about the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and called it positive. Tomas Niklasson has said that reopening schools and universities for Afghan girls are good news and a positive step for the future of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the special representative urges the de facto authorities in Kabul to make efforts for gaining internal legitimization. “De facto authorities in Kabul have allowed girls and boys in Afghanistan to get educated and have reopened schools and universities for them. There are hopes about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan to get better.” Niklasson said.

This comes as universities for both boys and girls have been reopened and high schools for girls are also expected to reopen in March-end across Afghanistan. Co-education in universities has ended and girls and boys are segregated over time. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has been saying to be committed to women’s rights, women’s education, and women’s working but under Sharia law.

