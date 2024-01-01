EU hopes Egypt partnership can help curb illegal migration

Dr. Abdellatif El-Menawy

In recent years, the issue of illegal immigration has emerged as a significant concern for both Egypt and the EU. With the Mediterranean serving as a primary route for migrants seeking asylum in Europe, Egypt finds itself at the forefront of this complex challenge. However, amid this crisis, there has been a notable effort to bolster cooperation between Cairo and Brussels to mitigate the influx of migrants and ensure more secure borders.

Last month’s EU-Egypt agreement elevated their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” emphasizing increased coordination and cooperation in various areas related to immigration, supporting the Egyptian economy and addressing geopolitical concerns. While cooperation between the two parties has existed for several years, the new agreement reflects the EU’s commitment to supporting Egypt in tackling the issue of illegal immigration.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, expressed satisfaction with the signing of the cooperation agreement and the strengthening of relations with Egypt during a press conference in Cairo. She said: “Today marks a significant milestone with the signing of the Joint Declaration for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” Von der Leyen led a European delegation that visited Cairo on March 17, including leaders from Italy, Belgium, Austria, Greece and Cyprus. During this visit, agreements worth €7.4 billion ($7.9 billion) were signed by Von der Leyen and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The EU-Egypt agreement aims to enhance dialogue between the two parties and support economic reform in Egypt. Under this framework, the EU will provide Cairo with loans worth €5 billion in the period to 2027, investments totaling €1.8 billion in areas such as digitization and energy transformation, and grants amounting to €600 million. Additionally, cooperation in combating terrorism and immigration has been agreed, with a focus on addressing the root causes of illegal immigration, while facilitating legal migration to Europe. Some €200 million will be allocated to managing migration issues.

Since 2004, an association agreement has governed the relationship between Egypt and the EU. According to the European Commission, €171 million has been approved to date to manage the migration file, support Egypt in border management, combating human trafficking and smuggling, and encouraging the voluntary return of migrants.

Concerns about increased migration to Europe have prompted the signing of the new agreement with Egypt, with Brussels viewing cooperation with Cairo as more effective in controlling migration than with other countries. It is noteworthy that this is not the first agreement of its kind signed by the EU with a Mediterranean country, as agreements have also been signed with Tunisia and Mauritania in recent years.

European leaders believe that the Egyptian government can implement stricter controls to minimize the number of boats departing the country.

They argue that Egypt’s security capabilities enable it to effectively control its borders and ensure there are no outlets for illegal migration.

The EU’s decision to sign this agreement is driven by valid geopolitical reasons. Cooperation with Egypt is seen as essential in preventing a geopolitical vacuum that could be exploited by other countries that have interests in the Mediterranean, such as Russia and China.

For Egypt, cooperation with the EU represents one facet of its broad range of collaborative agreements. This particular accord, which is primarily economic in nature, signifies the EU’s recognition of Egypt’s pivotal role in addressing immigration challenges. The essence of the agreement lies in achieving stability within Egypt. While Cairo has made strides in managing migration, economic hurdles persist, highlighting the critical need for financial assistance.

Furthermore, Egypt holds significant geostrategic importance for the EU, serving as a linchpin for security and stability in the region. Von der Leyen praised El-Sisi’s personal efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza during her visit to Cairo. However, some human rights organizations and activists express reservations about these agreements, citing the lack of explicit provisions addressing human rights violations or the accountability of recipient countries for EU funds. They accuse the EU of prioritizing halting illegal migration at any cost, potentially overlooking the plight of migrants.

These agreements encompass various areas of cooperation, ranging from trade to clean energy initiatives to migration management. European leaders view them as instrumental in addressing the surge of migrants into Europe. Frontex, the European Agency for the Management of Operational Cooperation at the External Borders, reported another increase in illegal migration rates to EU countries last year, reaching the highest level since 2016.

According to the International Organization for Migration, Egypt hosts nearly 9 million migrants and refugees, including 4 million Sudanese and 1.5 million Syrians. This influx places immense strain on Egypt’s economy, particularly given declining revenues from key sources like tourism, remittances and revenues from the Suez Canal, exacerbated by global economic downturns.

Efforts to alleviate Egypt’s foreign currency crisis appear promising, with development projects underway in the Ras El-Hikma area and the announcement of an $8 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund. El-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s commitment to curbing illegal migration during a summit with the prime ministers of Greece and Cyprus in 2020, affirming that Egypt pursues this goal based on its own capabilities and moral obligations, refraining from leveraging the issue for financial or political gain.

The partnership between Egypt and the EU presents significant opportunities to comprehensively and sustainably address the multifaceted issue of illegal migration. By pooling their strengths and resources, both parties can strive to create a safer, more prosperous and more humane environment for migrants and host communities alike.

Recognizing the imperative of addressing the root causes of illegal migration, officials on both sides emphasize the importance of enhancing economic development, fostering job opportunities and promoting social stability in migrant-prone areas. Investments in education, vocational training and infrastructure projects are deemed essential components of this holistic approach.