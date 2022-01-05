EU insists on engaging in US-Russia talks: Borrell

KIEV (TASS): The Euro-pean Union is to take part in talks scheduled for next week between the US and Russia. This was stated by the EU High Represen-tative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday in the Luhansk region at a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba.

“If Russia wants to communicate, then, of course, it is necessary to organize a dialogue. But not only two parties are involved in the upcoming negotiations, the topics [negotiations] concern not only the Russian Federation and not only the United States. If security issues in Europe are discussed, the Europeans must be part of these negotiations, “Borrell said.

At the same time, he admitted that such negotiations are not a one-day process. “It could go on for weeks and months,” the EU official said, adding that it would be “not a good idea” to abandon the talks proposed by Russia.

Borrell drew attention to the fact that the agenda proposed by the Russian Federation concerns security in Europe and Ukraine itself. According to Borrell, at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries, a common position on Russia’s proposals in the security sphere will be prepared, it will be coordinated with the US.