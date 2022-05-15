EU-Iran debate on revival of the JCPOA

Iran’s advisor to the delegation of negotiators in Vienna has said that Tehran does not intend to compete with Moscow in the oil market if Western countries conclude a JCPOA with Iran. According to Mohammad Marandi, Iran has long had its regular oil buyers, and produces at full capacity and sells the maximum amount of oil abroad, however if the JCPOA is nevertheless signed, then the production capacity and sales volume may increase in future. Marandi told the reporters that European countries should maintain reasonable relations with Russia in order to get out of the economic crisis because Tehran will never compete with Moscow in the oil market. The US born Iranian Scholar has said that one of the reasons for an urgent conclusion of an agreement with Iran on the JCPOA is the energy crisis that has arisen from Russian military actions in Ukraine, while the world needs Iranian oil and gas to mitigate the effects of the looming energy crisis in Europe.

US-Iran indirect nuclear talks in Vienna are stalled over the past few months mainly due to Iran’s objection on designation of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and sponsor of terrorism by the US Department of State. Currently, both countries struck to their demands as Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s top Security Official has said that Iran will not move further until America acknowledges its demands while Biden administration was of the view that designation of the IRGC is not in the context of Iran’s nuclear program but it linked to Iranian proxies in the Middle East region. According to reports, Israeli and American authorities consider the designation of the IRGC vital, for containment of Iran’s political and military influence and neutralization of Iran’s subversive activities across the world. Although, US turned Iranian advisor is motivating the west about its trade interest in Russia, European Economists are capable of dealing with the threat from Moscow and its allies. Apparently, greater economic incentive and a review of the US sanction list can end the deadlock between the opponents in the coming days.