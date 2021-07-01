EU launches digital travel certificate

BRUSSELS (Agencies): The European Union’s Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) has become effective today, on July 1, with a total of 21 EU Member States and three non-EU Schengen Area countries, already implementing the certificate up until yesterday, on June 30.

The remaining six EU Members are expected to start implementing the certificate throughout the month, while the Netherlands, Malta and Sweden have launched the scheme today and are set to start issuing and verifying the first COVID-19 travel certificates until the end of the day.

Among the countries la-gging behind on the implementation of the scheme has been Hungary, which had previously warned that it would effectively connect to the EUDCC in mid-June, but such a thing did not happen.

The authorities then postponed the date, noting that the update of the existing Hungarian digital immunity certificate in order to align with that of the EU would happen at the end of the month.

“The development has been prepared. According to the government’s decision, the date of introduction is June 30, 2021,” the Hungarian government said in an official statement in mid-June.

Based on data provided by the EU Commission, Hungary is now effectively connected, issuing and verifying at least one EUDCC (vaccination, recovery, negative test). Ireland, on the other hand, has previously warned that it will most likely implement the scheme by mid-July and not before.