EU looks forward to US partnership for meeting global challenges: Von

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State on Thursday had a meeting with President of European Commission Von Der Leyen.

While talking to media, President Von Der Leyen remarked that United States is an important and valued partner for the European Union, and we want to forge a new EU-U.S. global agenda to meet the challenges, but also to seize the opportunities of our time.

Highlighting the deadly coronavirus Von Der Leyen said, “our most and immediate our most immediate priority is to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and to deal with its consequences on the economy, on people.

She further underlined that, we know that no region in the world will be safe unless all are safe, adding that EU is looking forward to engage with U.S on strengthening the global supply chains for vaccines.

So from sequencing to invest money into research to make sure that, if necessary, we immediately have an adapted vaccine and that we invest in capacities of pharmaceutical companies for mass production for all that, we need to join forces against the virus, she remarked.

Commenting on the tariff of Airbus-Boeing, Von Der Leyen said earlier this month, President Biden and I agreed to suspend all tariffs imposed in the context of Airbus-Boeing disputes for four months.

This is a positive and important step, but there are other tariffs still in place and wider issues to address, such as the reform, for example, of the multilateral trading system, she said.

Regarding cooperation on Climate Change, President EU underlined that Climate change remains the defining challenge of our time.

We wholeheartedly commend President Biden for rejoining the Paris Agreement, and we are very much looking forward to preparing the key milestones of this year. This begins with Earth Day on at the end of April, COP15 in Kunming in October and COP26 in Glasgow in November, she said.

Emphasizing for concrete solutions she said, the European Union and the United States must develop true solutions, enhance innovations, set ambitious objectives, and work together to achieve those.

Importantly, the security issues and key foreign policies matters concerning NATO and EU are also to be discussed between Secretary of State Blinken and President EU.

President European Commission said, the EU and NATO have an excellent relationship but also topics ranging from China to Russia, our relation to Turkey, but also our relation to the Western Balkan, our friends in the eastern and southern partnership many topics to tackle.

We share common concerns, and we should seek opportunities to work together beyond our respective borders. Strong, joined efforts between us are essential to tackle these challenges effectively, she said.

On the other side, Secretary of State Blinken expressed his views saying the United States will work closely with our allies and our European Union partners across the continent to address our shared challenges and to meet our shared goal of a Europe whole, free, and in peace.

Highlighting the EU-US alliance he said, we consider our partnership with the European Union, we see the European Union as a partner of first resort.

Mentioning the agendas for discussion he said, we will consult on a number of urgent issues affecting the European Union and the United States, including COVID-19, climate change, challenges from Russia and China, and guiding a strong and equitable economic recovery.

He further commented that at a moment when democracies around the world are facing challenges, we stand together in support of our shared values.

There is a fundamental debate underway about the future and whether democracy or autocracy offers the best path forward, adding that it’s up to us to come together and show the world that democracy can deliver for our people and also for each other.

US-Belgium reaffirm commitment to NATO: Belgium Foreign Minister Wilmes commented on Thursday that U.S and Belgium are deeply committed to NATO and its core principle and its shared values.

He further commented that Blinken engaged positively yesterday with all allies and Belgium welcomes this renewed dialogue.

Belgium is therefore eager to continue excellent cooperation with the United States within NATO adding that the multilateralism is the only possible answer to the major challenges ahead of us. Issues such as climate change or nonproliferation, for example, can only be addressed by joining forces, and we had an exchange on that earlier on as well, the Foreign Minister commented.

Remembering Brussels Terrorist attack, he said terrorism is another threat that we are facing, adding that the Brussels terrorist attack, of which we just commemorate the fifth anniversary, is a painful reminder of the need to defend together our common and fundamental values.

Belgium’s foreign minister remarked that he and U.S Secretary of State also had the occasion to have an exchange on a range of international issues of common interest. We share the view that defense and democracy and human rights remains at the core of our diplomacy, he said.

The U.S. is the first export market for Belgium products outside the European Union, and Belgium also, as such a small country, is also the 12th larger investor in the United States.