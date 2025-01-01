EU needs to decide on possible Iran sanctions, Rubio says

PARIS (Reuters): Europe needs to decide if it is willing to reimpose sanctions on Iran when it becomes clear it is close to developing a nuclear weapon, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

“The Europeans have a decision to make, because I believe we should all anticipate that they’re about to get a report from the IAEA that says not just Iran is out of compliance, but Iran is dangerously close to a weapon, closer than they’ve ever been,” Rubio said in Paris after meeting with European leaders.

Rubio said the US administration is looking for a peaceful solution with Iran, but will never tolerate the country developing a nuclear weapon.

“It has to be something that not just prevents Iran from having a nuclear weapon now,” he said about a possible agreement.

“But in the future as well, not just for ten years with some sort of sunset provision or the like.”