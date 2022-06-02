EU permanent representatives approve legal texts of new sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): EU permanent representatives approved the legal texts of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the oil embargo, they will be published on Friday. This was reported on the Twitter account of the French delegation presiding over the Council of the European Union.

“The Council of Permanent Representatives approved the sixth package of sanctions in accordance with the conclusions of the extraordinary EU summit on May 30 and 31,” it says.

In particular, we are talking about a ban on the import of Russian oil transported by sea.

The measures, among other things, provide for the disconnection of Sberbank, two more Russian and one Belarusian banks from SWIFT.

Sanctions also increase restrictions on the export of chemicals and high technologies to Russia.

In addition, the European Union expanded the list of Russian citizens against whom personal restrictions were imposed: it included representatives of law enforcement agencies, businessmen, employees and members of their families.

Along with this, the sanctions also provide for a ban on the broadcasting of three Russian media structures.

After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Restrictive measures primarily affected the banking sector and high-tech products. Many brands have announced their withdrawal from Russia.

Moscow called such steps an economic war, noting that it was ready for such a scenario. The Central Bank is taking measures to stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market, thanks to which the ruble has significantly strengthened against the dollar and the euro, breaking five-year highs. Russia also transferred payments for gas supplies to unfriendly countries into rubles. Another step to combat the impact of Western sanctions was the plan prepared by the government, which includes about a hundred initiatives. The amount of its funding will be about a trillion rubles.

At the same time, in the West, restrictions provoked a record increase in fuel and food prices.

