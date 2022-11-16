EU ready cooperates with Afghanistan mining sector

KABUL (Agencies): Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, met with Mrs. Rafila, Ambassador of the European Union in Kabul, in her office.

Minister of Mines Delawar, shared details about Afghanistan’s natural resources, revenues, and national security in the country and the accomplishments of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the last 13 months.

IEA striving to facilitate the mining sector to create investment opportunities in this sector and provide the necessary transparency, speed, and mobility, Said Delawar. The two sides have discussed and exchanged opinions on various issues, especially the current situation in the country, provisions, and solutions to deal with the problems.

Meanwhile, the ambassador of the European Union called the role of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum vital in the direction of the progress and development of the country.

EU ambassador pledge cooperation with Afghanistan’s mining sector, and she reminded of the humanitarian aid programs of the European Union.

