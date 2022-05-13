EU reiterates its strong support to the Sudanese-led political process

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The European Union reiterates its strong support to the Sudanese-led political process facilitated by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission to Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union (AU) and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The UNITAMS-AU-IGAD facilitated process is the most inclusive mechanism to bring back Sudan to a civilian-led transition towards democracy. While welcoming the progress made so far, we are concerned by the apparent lack of political will of some stakeholders to fully and constructively engage with the facilitation process. We urge all stakeholders to take part in the dialogue with a view to advance towards political settlement.

Time is of the essence. Further delay in agreeing on an inclusive civilian-led transitional framework, which can be accepted by the Sudanese and the international community, would only exacerbate the deterioration of the economy, increasing the already immense challenges that the people are facing. Only the re-establishment of a democratic framework managed by a credible civilian-led transition could allow for the resumption of international financial support for the Sudanese government, including debt relief.

To achieve such a result, a conducive environment needs to be put in place urgently. This requires real political will. The European Union welcomes the release of a number political detainees in the past few weeks. Other promised confidence-building measures, including lifting the state of emergency and the release of the remaining political detainees, need to be implemented. The success of the UNITAMS-AU-IGAD facilitated process depends on the full respect of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

The European Union reaffirms its unwavering support to the Sudanese people’s aspirations for freedom, peace and justice and its pledge to continue humanitarian and other forms of direct assistance to the Sudanese people during this difficult time.