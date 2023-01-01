EU rejects Qur’an burning in Sweden

DUBAI (Arabnews): The European Union has expressed its “strong rejection” of the Qur’an burning in Sweden, and called the act “offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.”

“This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union… Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” a statement from the bloc said.

The group’s statement added that the Qur’an burning was made even more deplorable at a time when Muslims were celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

“The EU continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home. Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” the EU said.

The bloc also noted that it was following developments in Iraq closely as thousands of protesters have converged in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Friday to demand an end to diplomatic ties with Stockholm.

Salwan Momika, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, earlier this week stomped on the Qur’an before setting several pages alight in front of the mosque in Stockholm.

Police had granted him a permit for the protest in line with free-speech protections, but was charged for “agitation against an ethnic group.”

His action has drawn widespread condemnation from the Muslim and Arab world, with recalling their envoys and foreign ministries summoning Swedish ambassadors demanding explanation as well as airing their objections.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee to discuss the consequences of the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in Sweden.