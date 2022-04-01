BEIJING (TASS): China calls on the European Union (EU), Russia, the United States and NATO to resolve the problems that have accumulated over the years through dialogue and develop an effective mechanism for ensuring security in Europe. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech at the EU-China summit held via videoconference on Friday.

“We support the beginning of a dialogue between the EU, Russia, the United States and NATO. We call on to consider the contradictions accumulated over many years, find ways to resolve problems and contribute to the creation of a balanced, effective and sustainable security mechanism in Europe, ” Xinhua quoted him as saying .

He noted that the cause of the crisis in Ukraine are unresolved regional security problems. The current situation, he said, proves the need to “reject the mentality of the Cold War era.”

According to Xi Jinping, China regrets that the situation in Ukraine has reached the current point. “China is gripped with deep regret that the situation in Ukraine has reached the point where it is now,” he said.

Xi Jinping noted that China maintains an independent position on the situation in Ukraine and will assess the situation on its own. As Xi Jinping pointed out, China stands for upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the concept of universal and sustainable security.

China calls on the international community to support the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, and not “add fuel to the fire,” the Chinese leader said.

“The international community must continue to create conditions and an environment for the negotiation process between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in order to create space for a political settlement. We must not add fuel to the fire and exacerbate contradictions,” Xinhua quoted him as saying.

Xi noted that China supports the efforts of the European Union for a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and will play a constructive role in this direction. The Chinese government has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and refugee-hosting European countries, Xi Jinping said.

“Several consignments of emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine have already been provided. Various materials have also been delivered to European countries hosting large volumes of Ukrainian refugees,” he said. Xi Jinping noted that China intends to work together with the EU to prevent an even larger humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

