EU sanctions against Iran

The European Union imposed sanctions against eight Iranian military commanders and security officials, including the commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), over their role in the deadly crackdown on protests in 2019. According to reports, there were large scale protests throughout in Iran by the end of 2019 in response to an abrupt increase in gasoline prices. The Iranian government imposed an internet blackout and cracked down on the protesters with brutal force, killing 300 and detaining thousands of protesters during country wide unrest.

The list of sanctions include the name of Gholamreza Soleiman, Head of the Basij Organisation, Hassan Karami, Commander Special Units of the Iranian police force, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander in Chief of…..Hossein Ashtari, Former Commander in Chief of the Iranian Police, Major General Hussein Salami, former Commander In Chief of IRGC, Gholamreza Ziaei, Former Director of Evin Prison, Brigadier General Hassan Shahvarpour, Former Commander of the IRGC in Khuzestan, Leyla Vaseghi, Governor of Shahr-e Qods and Head of the City Security Council.

The European Union had imposed economic, trade and financial sanctions on Iran due to its nuclear program during the past years. However, the EU did not sanction Iran for human rights abuses since 2013 due to its engagement with Iran on JCPOA. After about two years, the EU is going to impose sanctions on Iran on account of human rights abuses during 2019’s Political unrest in the country. The recent EU Sanctions are purely Politically motivated move because Iran has breached the 2015 Nuclear deal and presently showing red eyes to its revils at Vienna. The European Union announced sanctions to persuade Iran to come to the negotiating table and to facilitate the US to deal with the Iran. According to experts, these sanctions are of shambolic nature as EU had already imposed multilateral sanctions against Iran during pre-2013 era, furthermore implementation of US sanctions left no room for more restrictions. Both sides Iran and the US and it’s allies are taking new gambits on the chessboard of the ongoing negotiation to undermine each other wits, however the game is on and it’s final outcome is expected in next two months.