‘EU sanctions against Russia will also hit European economy’

BRUSSELS (TASS): EU sanctions against Russia, imposed in connection with the situation around Ukr-aine, will also hit the Eur-opean economy. This was announced on Tuesday by European Commission Pre-sident Ursula von der Leyen.

“I understand very well that these sanctions will hit our economy too. I know this. We lived for two years in a pandemic and now we really hoped to take care of the economy and the social sphere. However, I am sure that the Europeans are well aware that we need to counter this aggression,” she said, speaking at an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament on the situation in Ukraine.

In the words of von der Leyen, the sanctions are the “protection of freedom” of Europe and “they have their price.” “But this is a defining moment, and we are ready to pay this price. The investments that we make today will make us more independent tomorrow. And I mainly think about our energy security,” she said.

The head of the European Commission said that Europe “can no longer rely on a supplier that threatens it, so it turned to others, and they answered.” In particular, as von der Leyen pointed out, the EU is counting on Norway and its liquefied gas, and will also build gas interconnectors. “However, in the long run, this is all a transition for us to renewable resources and hydrogen, which will make us truly independent,” she said.

It is necessary to end the war in Ukraine and discuss the next steps on the issue of Kyiv’s application for membership in the European Union said Ursula von der Leyen.

“Today the EU and Ukraine are closer than ever. There is still a long way to go, we must end this war and we must discuss the next steps,” she said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that there is no question of accepting Ukraine into the community on the current agenda of EU leaders.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the EU with a request for immediate accession. After that, the country’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is applying for EU membership under a special procedure.