EU says US sanctions threaten ICC’s independence

BRUSSELS (AFP): The EU on Friday warned sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) threaten its independence and the wider judicial system, after US President Donald Trump punished the court over its probes into America and Israel.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday saying the court in The Hague had “abused its power” by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he held talks earlier this week.

“Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court’s independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole,” Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council representing the EU’s 27 member states, wrote on X.

The European Commission separately expressed “regret” regarding Trump’s sanctions, stressing the ICC’s “key importance in upholding international criminal justice and the fight against impunity.”

The executive order risks “affecting ongoing investigations and proceedings, including as regards Ukraine, impacting years of efforts to ensure accountability around the world,” said a commission spokesman.

“The EU will be monitoring the implications of the executive order and will assess possible further steps,” added the spokesman for the bloc’s executive.

Trump’s order said the tribunal had engaged in “illegitimate and baseless actions” targeting the US and its ally Israel, referring to probes into alleged war crimes by US service members in Afghanistan and Israeli troops in Gaza.

It imposed asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court’s investigations.

The names of the individuals were not immediately released, but previous US sanctions under Trump had targeted the court’s prosecutor.

Neither the United States nor Israel are members of the court.

EU Council president Costa met with the president of the ICC, judge Tomoko Akane, on Thursday to assure her of the EU’s support.

“The ICC plays an essential role in delivering justice to the victims of some of the world’s most horrific crimes,” he wrote on social media.

“Independence and impartiality are crucial characteristics of the Court’s work.”

During their meeting, Costa and Akane discussed possible ways the bloc could strengthen its support to the institution, an EU official said.