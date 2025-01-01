EU set to suspend Syria energy, transport sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters): The European Union is set to suspend Syria sanctions related to energy, transport and reconstruction, according to a draft declaration seen by Reuters.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss Syria during a meeting in Brussels on February 24.

The draft declaration states that the Council of the EU has decided to suspend a number of restrictive measures “in areas of energy, transport and reconstruction, as well as to facilitate the associated financial and banking transactions.”

“As a part of a gradual approach and in a next step, the Council will assess whether further restrictive measures could be suspended,” it said, adding that “the Council will continue to examine whether the suspensions remain appropriate, based on the close monitoring of the situation in the country.”