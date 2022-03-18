EU to approve first defense concept

BRUSSELS (TASS): The EU summit on March 24-25 will approve the first ever EU defense concept, the “EU Strategic Compass”, the development of which was “strongly influenced” by the Russian operation in Ukraine. This was announced to journalists on Friday by a source in the EU foreign policy service.

“EU leaders on March 24-25 will approve the EU Strategic Compass, the development of which began about two years ago, but which was strongly influenced by the war in Ukraine,” the source said.

As the diplomat recalled, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Secu-rity Policy Josep Borrell, starting the preparation of the concept (in early 2020), “said that Europe is in danger, and now we see that Europe is in even greater danger than we thought a few months ago <…>”.

“You have to understand that this document is not directly related to the Ukrainian crisis, this document is focused on the next 5-10 years. The Ukrainian war, of course, is the most serious crisis in the [recent] decades, but the threats to European security are not only in Europe, but and beyond, including the Sahel and the Pacific, they also need to be answered,” the source continued.

“In this concept, we included the decisions taken at the EU summit in Versailles (March 10-11 – TASS note), we must spend more and better on defense,” the diplomat added. He pointed to the need to significantly expand the ability to transfer weapons and equipment across European territory. As an example, a logistics hub in Poland was named, intended for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

