EU to reportedly sanction Iranians over rights abuses

BRUSSELS (Reuters): The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since 2013, three EU diplomats said.

EU envoys are expected to agree to impose travel bans and asset freezes on the individuals, the diplomats said, and their names would be published next week, when the sanctions take effect.

They gave no further details. The EU declined to comment. Like the US, the EU has an array of sanctions over human rights since 2011 on more than 80 Iranian individuals which has been renewed annually every April.