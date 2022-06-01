EU top official travels to Jordan

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will travel to Jordan from 2 to 4 June.

On 2 June, he will co-chair with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi the 14th EU-Jordan Association Council, at the Dead Sea. The Foreign Affairs Ministers of some EU Member States will participate in the Plenary Session of the Association Council together with Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Várhelyi.

The Association Council will be devoted to EU-Jordan bilateral relations and the implementation of the EU-Jordan Association Agreement. It will adopt the EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities until 2027, which set out the new common strategic framework in a number of areas, such as regional stability and security; sustainable economic stability, a green, digital and inclusive growth, education, and decent job creation; good governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Jordan will be the first country in the Southern Neighbourhood to sign the new Partnership Priorities with the EU for the next five years. This is also the first time that an Association Council with a partner country is exceptionally held in a location other than Brussels or Luxembourg, a clear sign of the long-standing strategic partnership between the EU and Jordan.

After the Council, High Representative Borrell and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Safadi will sign the new Partnership Priorities and hold a joint press conference together with Commissioner Várhelyi, at around 11:45 CET.

During his visit, High Representative Borrell will also have bilateral meetings with the Jordanian authorities.

He will be received by His Majesty King Abdullah II and will hold bilateral exchanges with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Safadi on regional and global matters of common interest, including the Middle East Peace Process, the Syrian conflict and the negative impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine on global stability and food and energy security. He will reaffirm EU’s strong and concrete support to Jordan to mitigate the damaging consequences of Moscow’s behaviour on the situation in the country.

High Representative Borrell will also reiterate the EU’s appreciation for Jordan’s active diplomatic role on the global scene, including its constructive and effective engagement within the United Nations on various regional issues, to the benefit of multilateralism and the rules-based order, and the EU’s recognition of Jordan’s strategic role for the stability of the Middle East.

On 3 and 4 June, High Representative Borrell will visit EU-funded projects in the country, including the Karak Almazar Ministry of Agriculture Training Center, rehabilitated by an EU-FAO Madad Project, and UNRWA Baqa’a Refugee Camp together with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

