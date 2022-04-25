EU urges India to “support long term sanctions” against Russia

NEW DELHI (TASS): The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on India and the countries of the Indo-Pacific region to impose sanctions against Russia, which Brussels intends to “support for a long time.”

“We have designed sanctions [against Russia] in such a way as to maintain them for a long time,” she said during the international Raisina Dialogue conference, which opened on Monday in New Delhi. “And we call on India and all countries of the Indo-Pacific region and the international community to support these measures in the name of a lasting peace.” The head of the EC noted that Brussels considers the Russian special operation in Ukraine “a direct threat to its security,” stressing that the EU will strive with all its might for this operation to “end in a strategic defeat” of the Russian Federation.

She also stated that the countries of the Indo-Pacific region are already facing the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine. “Countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are now forced to deal with rising grain, energy and fertilizer prices,” von der Leyen said.

The head of the European Commission recalled the broad partnership between Russia and China and warned India and Asian countries against partnership with China, in particular, urging them not to allow Chinese investments in key transport, industrial and technological infrastructure. In return, she called for expanding mutual trade between India and Asia with Europe “based on common values ??and the rule of law.”

Von der Leyen urged Asian countries to step up efforts to engage with the EU on the path of green energy development and energy efficiency, urging “each person to make a small personal effort to reduce energy consumption.”

Related