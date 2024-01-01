EU urges western Balkans to choose ‘Right Side of History’

BERLIN (AFP): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Monday warned against rising Russian influence in the West Balkans, speaking at a summit of the six nations that hope one day to join the European Union.

Speaking at a Berlin summit focused on fostering closer ties within the region and preparing it for eventual EU accession, von der Leyen admitted that there had been a long period in which “enlargement… was excluded as a possibility” for the bloc.

She said that “this has completely changed in the last years” and that “Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has brought clarity — you have to choose to be on the right side of history and the side of international law”.

She was speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the latest gathering as part of the Berlin Process, set up in 2014 to promote cooperation between Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Except for Albania, they were all part of Yugoslavia which dissolved in 1991, plunging the region into years of ethnic conflict, mass displacement, and the redrawing of borders.

The group of countries, considered Europe’s poorest region, is geographically surrounded by EU members.

More than two decades ago, the EU signaled that they were potential candidates for membership.

Von der Leyen said that “all countries applying for EU membership have been very clear” in moving “to the side of democracy and the defense of international law”.

However, last month the EU warned Serbia that keeping its historically strong ties with Moscow was “not compatible” with its aspiration to join the bloc after a top government official met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Moscow for gas supplies and has not adopted any sanctions since February 2022, although it has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Milorad Dodik, the president of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS), is also seen as a Kremlin ally.

Two weeks ahead of the summit marking the 10th anniversary of the Berlin Process, Germany presented some new agreements toward building a Common Regional Market in the region.

The members agreed to harmonize investment policies with EU standards, partner in research and innovation, and let students attend each others’ higher education institutions.