EU, Uzbek special envoys to meet in India to discuss Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia and Uzbekistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Irgashev Ismatulla Raimovich will visit New Delhi next week and discuss Afghanistan, Indian media reported.

Indian media highlighted the significance of India as the meeting place:

“India had a position on the developments in Afghanistan and it engages with all international partners for exchange of views,” a source told India news agency TV WION.

India is building major infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, including the Afghan parliament in Kabul and the “India-Afghan Friendship

Dam” in Herat province and will soon start work on Shatoot Dam in Kabul, for which a geotechnical survey has started, according to the WION report.

Additionally, New Delhi has committed up to 116 high impact community development projects in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

With the help of Chabahar port and the India-Afghan air corridor, New Delhi has increased connectivity to Afghanistan, which was being denied by Pakistan, the report said.